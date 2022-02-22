SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Trading Down 12%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

