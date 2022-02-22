Skillz (SKLZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SKLZ opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Get Skillz alerts:

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Skillz by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Skillz by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.