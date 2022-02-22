Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.15. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

