Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.15. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKKY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skkynet Cloud Systems (SKKY)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.