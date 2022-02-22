SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans Dividend of $0.31

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 909.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

NYSE SLG traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,038. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,930. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

