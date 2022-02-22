Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.72

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.72 and last traded at $65.18, with a volume of 4271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.07.
SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.
About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
