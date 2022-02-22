SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €13.72 ($15.59) and last traded at €13.50 ($15.34). 46,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.24 ($15.05).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $286.59 million and a P/E ratio of -11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.