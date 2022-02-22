SLR Investment (SLRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect SLR Investment to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

