SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

