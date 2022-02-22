Smartlands Network (SLT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,354.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $5.72 million and $3,354.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00108659 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

SLT is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

