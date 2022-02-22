Smartshare (SSP) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $278,469.98 and approximately $18,635.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00068392 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

