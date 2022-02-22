Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Snap makes up 2.8% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. 301,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,594,574. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,254,850 shares of company stock valued at $48,492,710.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.