Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCGLY. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($34.09) to €34.70 ($39.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. Analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

