Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCGLY. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($34.09) to €34.70 ($39.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
