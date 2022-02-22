Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDXAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

SDXAY opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

