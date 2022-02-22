Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDXAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $20.96.
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
