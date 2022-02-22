SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOFI opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

