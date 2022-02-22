Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $158.50

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $158.50 and last traded at $158.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLOIF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Soitec from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Soitec alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.19.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.