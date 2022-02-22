Solanium (SLIM) Market Capitalization Reaches $62.69 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Solanium has a total market cap of $62.69 million and $1.71 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06926895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,800.47 or 1.00318066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050177 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

