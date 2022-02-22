SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $184.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $210.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.96.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $257.91 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after buying an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,837,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

