SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $184.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $210.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.96.
Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $257.91 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.10.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after buying an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,837,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
