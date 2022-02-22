SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Truist Financial

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 70.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 73,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 110,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,759,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,712 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

