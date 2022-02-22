Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.39

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 16909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several research firms recently commented on DTC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,976,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

