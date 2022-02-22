SOMESING 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.01 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $105.45 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

