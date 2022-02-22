South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. 892,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,079. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

