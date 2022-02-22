SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $326,809.55

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $326,809.55 and $42,135.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.13 or 0.06898374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,605.91 or 0.99925372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049999 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

