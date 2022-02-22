SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1,080.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,100 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 44.5% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC owned 0.54% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $44,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

