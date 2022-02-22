SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1,080.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,100 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 44.5% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC owned 0.54% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $44,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.
SRLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $46.34.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.