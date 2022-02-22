SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,533 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $177.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138,206. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

