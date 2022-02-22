SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.94% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $29,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $115.04 and a 52-week high of $145.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average of $124.52.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

