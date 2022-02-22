SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 141,226 shares.The stock last traded at $34.89 and had previously closed at $35.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 322,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

