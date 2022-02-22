Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00192942 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00400511 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00060315 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

