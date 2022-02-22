Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.50

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

SEPJY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

