Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Spectris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt raised Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Spectris alerts:

OTCMKTS SEPJF remained flat at $$45.81 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 390. Spectris has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.