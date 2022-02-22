Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.89% of Spire worth $28,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,348,000 after buying an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,956,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spire by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 75.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Spire stock opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

