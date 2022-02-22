Splintershards 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.06 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $57.34 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

