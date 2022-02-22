Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.14)-($0.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $249-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.99 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. 1,352,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

