Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$56.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.46 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.80.
Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. 1,352,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,863. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
