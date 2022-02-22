Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$56.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.46 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. 1,352,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,863. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,986,153. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

