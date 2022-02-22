Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $56.1-$56.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.43 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.80.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $564,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprout Social by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after buying an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 44.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sprout Social by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

