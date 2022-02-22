SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,216. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $125.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.36.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.