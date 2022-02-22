SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. SSAB AB has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. On average, analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

