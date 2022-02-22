SSE (LON:SSE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,825 ($24.82) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,712.38 ($23.29).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,600 ($21.76) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,597.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,610.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,690 ($22.98).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

