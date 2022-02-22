St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,765 ($24.00) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,673.89 ($22.76).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,496 ($20.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,165 ($15.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.70). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,599.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,587.56.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.