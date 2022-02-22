STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.39% of STAAR Surgical worth $23,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 9,961.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.19. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.98 and a beta of 0.92.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

