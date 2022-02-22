Stacks (STX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.71 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $27.71 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00003036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00146464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00199166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.37 or 0.06911702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,299,445,144 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.