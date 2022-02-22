StaFi (FIS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.83 Million

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, StaFi has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StaFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $36.96 million and $3.83 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00190664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00394688 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

