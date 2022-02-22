Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.28

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.28 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 95.10 ($1.29). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 90.45 ($1.23), with a volume of 1,552,387 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.70) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £498.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

