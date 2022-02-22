Stakenet Hits Market Cap of $5.78 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $6,923.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.00246719 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00014125 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004374 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00021886 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 128,258,337 coins and its circulating supply is 124,719,292 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.