Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.52% of Standard Motor Products worth $53,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $1,279,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.