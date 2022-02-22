Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.47. The stock had a trading volume of 63,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13. The company has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

