Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $92.36

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.36 and last traded at $92.55, with a volume of 450237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.34.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

