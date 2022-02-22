Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.75. 6,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Starpharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

