Stealth Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1,296.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

