Stellar (XLM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $353.54 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.56 billion and $353.54 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00141243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00193013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.95 or 0.06874496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,166 coins and its circulating supply is 24,928,501,748 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.